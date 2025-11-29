Korea Investment CORP Purchases 42,050 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $38,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $623,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,049,000 after purchasing an additional 954,242 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,153,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,961,000 after purchasing an additional 762,468 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $140,935,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,306,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,451,000 after buying an additional 732,718 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $1,569,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $221.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.32.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $176.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day moving average is $181.17. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.27 and a 12-month high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

