Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) Insider Jason Murray Buys 60,140 Shares

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY – Get Free Report) insider Jason Murray purchased 60,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.19 per share, with a total value of A$71,386.18.
Adore Beauty Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30.
Adore Beauty Group Company Profile
