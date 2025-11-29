Adore Beauty Group (ASX:ABY) Insider Jason Murray Buys 60,140 Shares

Adore Beauty Group Limited (ASX:ABY – Get Free Report) insider Jason Murray purchased 60,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.19 per share, with a total value of A$71,386.18.

Adore Beauty Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Adore Beauty Group alerts:

Adore Beauty Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Adore Beauty Group Limited operates an integrated content, marketing, and e-commerce retail platform in Australia and New Zealand. The company retails beauty and personal care products, including skin, hair, make up, accessories, and others, as well as wellness and fragrance products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Adore Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adore Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.