Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 60,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.26 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

