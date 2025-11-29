BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BorgWarner has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 204,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,840. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,972 shares of company stock worth $1,425,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $110,234,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 144.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,466 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $28,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

