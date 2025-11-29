State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. $CMI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $43,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CMI opened at $497.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $500.17.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 1,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.32, for a total transaction of $709,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,485.72. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.75.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

