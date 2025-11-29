Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 166.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $122.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $124.80.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.