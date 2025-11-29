ANZ Group (ASX:ANZ) Insider Alison Gerry Purchases 430 Shares

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:ANZ – Get Free Report) insider Alison Gerry acquired 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$34.85 per share, with a total value of A$14,986.79.

Alison Gerry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Alison Gerry acquired 676 shares of ANZ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$36.94 per share, for a total transaction of A$24,972.79.

On Friday, November 14th, Alison Gerry acquired 138 shares of ANZ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$36.12 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,984.97.

ANZ Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

ANZ Group Announces Dividend

About ANZ Group

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 218.0%. ANZ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

