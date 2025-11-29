Fusionist Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $20.88 million and $44.71 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,168,504 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 81,168,504 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 0.26803503 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $49,627,107.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

