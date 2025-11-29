Galxe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.04 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market capitalization of $24.12 million and $9.04 worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Profile

Galxe launched on May 4th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 75,802,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,668,857 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

