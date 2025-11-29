Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.33 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $32.99 million and $1.33 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 244,478,228 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 244,878,446.10746043. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.135663 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3409 active market(s) with $2,037,583.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

