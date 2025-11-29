Mount Capital Ltd Sells 330 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Mount Capital Ltd reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.9% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 27,431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 679,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SPGI opened at $499.15 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $516.09.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.