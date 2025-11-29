New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 72,296 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,433,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,296 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $221,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $1,889,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 595.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after buying an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after buying an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,482 shares of company stock valued at $905,295. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

SCHW stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

