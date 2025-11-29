New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $125,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,190,618,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,744,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,468,000 after acquiring an additional 647,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,339,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,698,834,000 after acquiring an additional 429,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 312,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $311.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,254,531.05. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.47.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

