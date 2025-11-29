New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $294,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,138,527,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $826.51 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $841.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $787.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $725.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

