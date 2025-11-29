ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury $TBT Stake Boosted by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 980.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.7% in the second quarter. Camelot Technology Advisors Inc. now owns 32,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TBT opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

