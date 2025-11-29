8,489 Shares in Symbotic Inc. $SYM Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Symbotic by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 24.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 23,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,750. The trade was a 82.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria G. Freve sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $96,927.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,649.92. The trade was a 75.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,942. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.10. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The company had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Symbotic has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.