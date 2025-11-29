Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys 721 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.46 and its 200-day moving average is $151.77. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $212.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $89,220.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,537.40. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total transaction of $1,708,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,835,254.09. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $1,956,894 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.