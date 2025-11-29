Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,099 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $217.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.42. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $221.84. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

