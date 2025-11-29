Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,497,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,427,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,186,326.45. Following the sale, the director owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,031.05. This represents a 44.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 71,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $6,001,672.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,150. This represents a 41.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,973 shares of company stock valued at $28,374,507. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.