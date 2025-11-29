BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust $BLW Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 760,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 539,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 198,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,237,000.

BLW opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $14.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

