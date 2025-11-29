Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 54.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 300,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 1,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 183,313 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Capital Southwest Corporation has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.The company had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1934 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Capital One Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Noble Financial raised shares of Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

