Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Holdings Raised by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 149,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $696,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after buying an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

