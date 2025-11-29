Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,664 Shares of OFS Capital Corporation $OFS

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,664 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in OFS Capital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Noble Financial started coverage on OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $7.00 price target on OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

OFS Capital Stock Down 2.1%

OFS opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31. OFS Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

