FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

