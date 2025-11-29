FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK Shares Sold by Virtus Investment Advisers LLC

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2025

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSKFree Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This trade represents a 20.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 20,330 shares of company stock worth $312,480 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.