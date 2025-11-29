Virtus Investment Advisers LLC Has $484,000 Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Virtus Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,991,000 after acquiring an additional 178,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 147.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,488,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $51,874,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 25,484 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,727.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,212.55. The trade was a 77.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,589 shares in the company, valued at $772,406.85. This trade represents a 46.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 629,204 shares of company stock valued at $39,424,400 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.39. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 4318.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners set a $68.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.37.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

