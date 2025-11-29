Williamson Legacy Group LLC Makes New $921,000 Investment in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 53.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,932,000 after acquiring an additional 91,771 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $4,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $259,468,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,235,300. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,520. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,452 shares of company stock valued at $133,493,132. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 4.8%

NYSE CVNA opened at $374.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.25. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.