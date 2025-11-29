NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Position Decreased by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,810 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $835,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 183,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,482,000 after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE NRG opened at $168.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

