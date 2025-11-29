Wealthquest Corp Acquires 34,995 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,995 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $67.90.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

