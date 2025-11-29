8,348 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Acquired by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,348 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,513,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $183,859,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 523.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,895 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,498,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 19.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,288,000 after purchasing an additional 741,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:BWXT opened at $179.04 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day moving average is $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.