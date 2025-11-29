Wealthquest Corp Buys 2,658 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after purchasing an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,064,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,296,000 after buying an additional 149,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,934,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after buying an additional 77,843 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

