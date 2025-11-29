Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day moving average is $175.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $131.11 and a twelve month high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

