Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Rating Increased to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $2.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of -80.97 and a beta of 0.65. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 939.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Galiano Gold by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

