Williamson Legacy Group LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 76,673 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $570.76 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.08 and a 1-year high of $573.76. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

