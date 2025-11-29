Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM Shares Purchased by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises about 1.2% of Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,080,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,316,000 after buying an additional 778,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $106,852,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $71,699,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $55,711,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $185.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. This represents a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Bahrenburg sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $588,261.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,429.02. The trade was a 31.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,643. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $84.17 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

