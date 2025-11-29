Wealthquest Corp Sells 37,100 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 534.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

