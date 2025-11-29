Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 130.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

MFC opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

