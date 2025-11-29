Williamson Legacy Group LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 126.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.