Wealthquest Corp Acquires 1,528 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,997,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,315,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,303,000 after acquiring an additional 62,786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of EFG stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

