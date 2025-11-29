3,970 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 163,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IXUS opened at $84.26 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $85.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.