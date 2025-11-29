Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 21,202 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,202 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $365,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $2,644,007,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 105,267.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,789,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 72.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,005,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 842,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,313,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,059,000 after purchasing an additional 555,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,764,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,027,419,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,048.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,107.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,080.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,362.00 to $1,486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.59.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

