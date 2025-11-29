Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54,964 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $505,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $356.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $436.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.53.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $430.00 target price on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

