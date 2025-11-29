Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $340,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $981,202,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZO. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,750.00 price objective (down from $4,800.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,547.56.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,962.85 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,162.00 and a 12-month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,941.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,901.03.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $51.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

