Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,580,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214,311 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $304,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 17.4% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

