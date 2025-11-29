AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $476,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.1% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. F m Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $4,288,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

ABBV opened at $226.72 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

