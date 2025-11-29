Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 416,922 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 416,922 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $173,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.72.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MDT opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.