Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 and last traded at GBX 0.26. Approximately 2,534,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,212,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24.

Anglesey Mining Trading Up 9.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £72,723.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

