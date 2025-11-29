Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 212,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 241,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on CJR.B shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 22.2%
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/24 – 11/28
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Power On: Applied Digital’s First AI Data Center Goes Live
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.