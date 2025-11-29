Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,650,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,782.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,603 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 55.5% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,037,000 after buying an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.68.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $217.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

