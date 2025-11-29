Whitbread (LON:WTB) Trading Down 11.3% – What’s Next?

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,490 and last traded at GBX 2,493.73. 2,620,126 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,415,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,812.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,800 to GBX 2,900 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,480.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTB

Whitbread Stock Down 11.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,004.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,997.14.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported GBX 133.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Whitbread had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitbread plc will post 227.1851852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitbread news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,880 per share, for a total transaction of £288,000. Also, insider Richard Gillingwater bought 500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,974 per share, for a total transaction of £14,870. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread is the owner of Premier Inn, the UK’s biggest

hotel brand, with 86,000 rooms in over 850 hotels

and a growing presence in Germany with 10,500 rooms in

59 hotels, offering quality accommodation at affordable

prices in great locations.

People are at the heart of our business. We employ over

38,000 team members in over 900 Premier Inn hotels

across the UK and Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.