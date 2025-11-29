Verity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

